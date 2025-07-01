Moscow speaks of Azerbaijan’s “conscious steps to dismantle relations”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Baku’s attempts to accuse Russian law enforcement agencies of exceeding their authority are interference in Russia’s internal affairs.

This is stated in the news release issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry regarding the summoning of the Azerbaijani ambassador.

“During the meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, a protest was conveyed to the ambassador over Baku’s recent unfriendly actions and conscious steps of the Azerbaijani side to dismantle bilateral relations. These actions include the cancellation of high-level events within the framework of interstate dialogue, the state-driven Russophobic campaign in Azerbaijani media, outrageous, unacceptable actions by Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies against the Russian news agency Sputnik Azerbaijan and its staff, and the cancellation of all cultural events in the republic with the participation of Russian performers, including children’s art groups.

The Azerbaijani ambassador was handed a note verbale demanding the immediate release of Russian journalists detained in Baku.

It was emphasized that the investigative actions carried out by Russian law enforcement bodies were conducted in full compliance with the Russian legislation as part of criminal investigations into serious offenses committed in previous years on Russian territory, including against Azerbaijani citizens.

According to the information from the competent authorities, Baku’s attempts to accuse Russian law enforcement agencies of exceeding their authority constitute interference in Russia’s internal affairs. Detailed information on this matter has been provided by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.”