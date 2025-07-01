Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev commented on the statement by the European Union ambassador to Azerbaijan and questioned the appropriateness of displaying EU flags on embassy buildings in Russia.

“How long will the EU flag, representing an organization that is openly hostile toward Russia, continue to fly over the embassies and consulates in Moscow and other Russian cities, where the representative offices of the EU countries operate, alongside the national flags? Perhaps it’s time for the EU Delegation in Russia to be the only place where that flag is flown,” Kosachev stated.

He cited recent remarks by the head of the EU Delegation in Azerbaijan, Peter Michalko, as an example of the European Union’s unfriendly stance toward Russia:

“A provocateur from the EU is shamelessly interfering in the relations between two non-EU states.”

On June 30, the head of the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan, Peter Michalko, said:

“I am deeply concerned about reports of violence, torture and inhuman treatment of ethnic Azerbaijanis in Russia, leading even to deaths, at the hands of Russian security forces.”