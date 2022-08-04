Armenian MFA: Baku officially assumed responsibility for the aggression

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan said today that “the Azerbaijani side has officially and openly assumed responsibility for the aggression, which is clearly evidenced by the statements of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry and Foreign Affairs Ministry, as well as by the violations recorded by the Russian peacekeeping forces deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

Mirzoyan said this during the meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Armenia.

The minister drew the attention of the ambassadors to the situation created as a result of provocative and aggressive actions of Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh during the recent days.

He noted that before the aggression, the Azerbaijani side submitted a letter to the Russian peacekeeping personnel regarding the transfer of control over the Lachin corridor, according to which the Azerbaijani side is planning to change the current route passing through the Lachin corridor, which is a gross violation of the November 9 trilateral statement.

Mirzoyan reaffirmed the position of the Armenian side aimed at the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship, which is the only international format authorized by the UN Security Council.