Pashinyan to meet Putin in Moscow

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a two-day official visit to Russian April 19-20.

Government’s press service reports that during the visit the Armenian PM will meet with President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

The leaders of the two countries will discuss issues on the further development of Armenian-Russian strategic and allied relations. They will also refer to the course of implementation of the November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 statements reached between the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan.

On April 20 Nikol Pashinyan will also meet with the Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, President of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko.