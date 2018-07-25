429 views

Armenian PM to depart for Saint Petersburg on July 26


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will depart for Saint Petersburg on July 26 to participate in session of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council (PMs format).

“It is known that the constitutional reforms followed by the new status of Armenian PM, who will now be involved in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council as head of the country and this issue has also been settled de jure, thus the PM will continue to represent Armenia.

Pashinyan and Putin discuss bilateral agenda and EAEU on phone


Nonetheless, the work regulations of Intergovernmental Council haven’t yet been complied with the text of Armenia’s new Constitution, so no decision can be made without my participation at the meeting.  

Since I announced during the Velvet Revolution that we do not aim at paralyzing the EAEU, and we need to take steps to provide the most efficient membership of Armenia, I made the decision to go to Saint Petersburg,” Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

