Armenian PM to depart for Saint Petersburg on July 26

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will depart for Saint Petersburg on July 26 to participate in session of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council (PMs format).

“It is known that the constitutional reforms followed by the new status of Armenian PM, who will now be involved in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council as head of the country and this issue has also been settled de jure, thus the PM will continue to represent Armenia.



