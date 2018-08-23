U.S. and Great Britain Armed Forces representatives in Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Upon the invitation of Human Rights and Good Behavior Centre of Armenian Defense Ministry, representatives of the Armed Forces of the United States and Great Britain have paid a visit to Armenia, set for August 20-24.

According to the Armenian MoD, Head of Human Rights and Good Behavior Centre Aleksandr Avetisyan received the members of the group.

The visit is aimed at holding discussions on ways of preventing suicides and self-destruction in the Armed Forces, modernizing “hotline” operation, developing capacities for providing psychological support, creating equal opportunities and other topic for strengthening human rights.

The participants of the meeting reached preliminary agreements on expansion and development of collaboration agenda.