Armenian Defense Ministry discusses programs with ICRC

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received today Caroline Douilliez, Head of Delegation in Armenia at International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), on the completion of her mission in Armenia.
According to Armenian Defense Ministry, Davit Tonoyan attached importance to continuation of studies of international humanitarian right, as well as other projects and initiatives, implemented in cooperation with ICRC Delegation in Armenia.
Caroline Douilliez reiterated the commitment of ICRC Delegation in Armenia in continuing the support of cooperation programs and events.
