Tigran Avinyan elected mayor of Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The newly elected Yerevan Council of Elders elected Tigran Avinyan in a closed secret vote as the mayor of Yerevan.

Thirty-two members of the Council of Elders backed his candidacy, 5 voted against.

A total of 37 members of the Council of Elders attended the meeting.

The Civil Contract, Republic and Public Voice parties attended the first session of the Yerevan Council of Elders.

Earlier Mother Armenia bloc and National Progress party announced about boycotting the session.

Tigran Avinyan promised to serve Yerevan, Armenia “on the basis of all the principles announced back in 2018.”

Before the voting, Avinyan said that “the official results of the elections accurately express the picture of how the citizens voted.”

Commenting on the question of holding new elections, he said:

“The situation created in the country, the forced displacement of thousands of our compatriots, should unite all of us in every possible way to support them, take care of their needs. And the new elections would not contribute to that at all, moreover, they would inflame the already existing tense atmosphere. Now, I think, it is not time to throw the stones, but to collect them.