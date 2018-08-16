Armenian PM: Yerevan City Council elections must be exceptional

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian government has approved today the draft decision on reduction of the term of office of Yerevan City Council and conduct of snap elections.

Central Electoral Commission of Armenia will reveal the election day within 30-40 days after the announcement of the decision.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has remarked that the council elections should be exceptional in terms of legitimacy, transparency and fairness.

“These will be the first elections of this scale for the new government. Our priority is to ensure they are free, democratic and legitimate,” said Pashinyan.

According to him, there must be no occasion of vote buying in the council elections and the people who attempt to buy votes should not get away with it.

“We have to prevent any illegal attempts to sway the will of the Armenian citizens. I hope no one decides to test their luck,” said the head of the government.

Current Yerevan City Council failed to elect a new Mayor of the Armenian capital on July after Taron Margaryan resigned on July 9.