Heydar Aliyev Foundation to restore Basilica of St. Paul in Vatican

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov and Cardinal Fernando Vérgez Alzaga signed an agreement for restoration of Basilica of Saint Paul in Vatican.

Trend Agency reported that during the recent years Heydar Aliyev Foundation funded the restoration of catacombs in Saint Sebastian Basilica, catacombs in Saint Sebastian Basilica, catacombs of Saint Commodilla in Rome, sculpture of Zeus in Pio-Clementino Museum, one of the halls of Sistine Chapel.

Basilica of Saint Paul, included in UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of the Vatican’s most significant monuments.