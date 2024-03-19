Putin and Erdogan state about readiness to continue “close interaction” - Mediamax.am

Putin and Erdogan state about readiness to continue “close interaction”


Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation at the initiative of the Turkish side.

“The Turkish leader warmly congratulated Vladimir Putin on his convincing victory in the presidential election and wished him success in state activity for the benefit of the people of Russia. The sides expressed readiness to continue close interaction in the interests of developing the wide-range Russian-Turkish relations. They discussed issues on strengthening international stability and security, including in the Black Sea region,” the Kremlin press service said in a news release.

