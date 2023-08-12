Azerbaijan to provide new aid package to Ukraine

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan will provide a new aid package to Ukraine.
RBC reported that at a meeting with Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Bohdan Drapiatyi, Azerbaijani ambassador to Kiev Seymur Mardaliev said that Azerbaijan will train Ukrainian specialists in demining and will also provide mechanical mine clearance vehicles.
Seymur Mardaliev also noted that Azerbaijan will also provide assistance for medical and psychological rehabilitation of Ukrainian children and servicemen, as well as support the energy sector and post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.
“We have chosen the city of Irpin for our cooperation,” the Azerbaijani ambassador noted.
