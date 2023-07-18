Iraqi Kurdistan leader holds talks in Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The head of the regional government of Iraqi Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, held talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku today.
Azerbaijani media report that Aliyev and Barzani discussed issues on boosting trade and economic relations, expanding cooperation in the energy sector, and increasing tourism opportunities.
The issue of opening direct Baku-Erbil flights was also discussed
