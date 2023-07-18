Iraqi Kurdistan leader holds talks in Baku - Mediamax.am

201 views

Iraqi Kurdistan leader holds talks in Baku


Photo: https://azertag.az/


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The head of the regional government of Iraqi Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, held talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku today.

Azerbaijani media report that Aliyev and Barzani discussed issues on boosting trade and economic relations, expanding cooperation in the energy sector, and increasing tourism opportunities.

 

The issue of opening direct Baku-Erbil flights was also discussed

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

World | July 18, 2023 16:52
Iraqi Kurdistan leader holds talks in Baku

Society | July 18, 2023 10:47
American University of Armenia has a new President

World | July 17, 2023 16:18
Azerbaijan to allocate $ 7.6 mln for humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023