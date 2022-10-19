Azerbaijan supplies €5 billion worth of gas to EU in first half of 2022

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The EU countries spent 4.9 billion euros to buy gas from Azerbaijan in the first half of 2022.

Interfax informs about it citing the report of the European Commission on the situation on the European gas market.

Gas from Azerbaijan is supplied to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) which has been put into operation since December 31, 2020.

In 2021 Azerbaijan exported 8.2 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe.

In 2022 the amount of gas exports from Azerbaijan to Europe is projected to reach 11.5 billion cubic meters. The amount of exports are expected to reach up to 20 billion cubic meters by 2027.