Babylonian map of the world to be presented in a new light in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On January 22, at 17:00 PM, Irving Finkel, Senior Assistant Keeper of the Middle East Department of the British Museum, will deliver a lecture on "New Light on the Babylonian Map of the World” at the History Museum of Armenia.

The History Museum reported that he will present his discoveries and interpretations of the oldest known map of the ancient world, the Babylonian Map of the World, produced between the 7th and 5th centuries BC and stored in the British Museum. The map, preserved on a clay tablet, shows the ancient states of the world, including Urartu or the Kingdom of Van.

The lecture will be held in English with simultaneous translation into Armenian.

Admission with a museum ticket giving access to the permanent exhibitions.