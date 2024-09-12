Constantine Orbelian appointed executive director of the New York City Opera - Mediamax.am

1119 views

Constantine Orbelian appointed executive director of the New York City Opera


Photo: https://kaunaspilnas.lt/


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The board of New York City Opera has announced the appointment of Constantine Orbelian as the organization’s new executive director and music director.

“I am honored and excited to take on the role of executive director in addition to my current role as music director and principal conductor of the New York City Opera, a company with such a rich legacy and profound history in the world of music,” Constantine Orbelian stated.

 

Orbelian is a four-time Grammy-nominated conductor who was appointed music director and principal conductor of the New York City Opera in 2021.

 

Constantine Orbelian has been music director of the Moscow Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia of Russia and is the founder of the annual Palaces of St. Petersburg International Music Festival.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | September 11, 2024 17:31
Nikol Pashinyan responds to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

Foreign Policy | September 11, 2024 15:37
The US to provide $ 250 million to Armenia

Society | September 11, 2024 13:24
Karekin II discusses Artsakh issue with UN Under Secretary General
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2024