Constantine Orbelian appointed executive director of the New York City Opera

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The board of New York City Opera has announced the appointment of Constantine Orbelian as the organization’s new executive director and music director.

“I am honored and excited to take on the role of executive director in addition to my current role as music director and principal conductor of the New York City Opera, a company with such a rich legacy and profound history in the world of music,” Constantine Orbelian stated.

Orbelian is a four-time Grammy-nominated conductor who was appointed music director and principal conductor of the New York City Opera in 2021.

Constantine Orbelian has been music director of the Moscow Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia of Russia and is the founder of the annual Palaces of St. Petersburg International Music Festival.