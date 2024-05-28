Archbishop Bagrat’s episcopal order is preserved

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The press office of the Mother See reported that "due to the commitments undertaken in the leadership of the "Tavush for the Motherland” movement and participation in the uprising, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan appealed to the Catholicos of All Armenians for suspending his spiritual service.

The request was discussed in the Mother See. Bishop Bagrat’s episcopal order is preserved while his ecclesiastical and administrative service has been suspended,” the news release reads.

On May 26, it was announced in the Republic Square that the “Tavush for the Motherland” transitional government’s candidate for the position of the premier is Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan.