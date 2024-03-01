Pope Francis urges to pray for people forced to flee Nagorno-Karabakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the meeting with bishops of the Armenian Catholic Church, Pope Francis called to pray for people forced to flee Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Your Beatitude, dear Brothers, how can we not turn our thoughts to Armenia, not only in words but above all in our prayers, particularly for all those fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh and for the many displaced families seeking refuge? The First World War was supposed to be the last …Yet since then, how many conflicts and massacres have we witnessed, always tragic and always pointless?” Pope Francis said at the meeting in Vatican on February 28.

“Let us all take up the cry for peace, so that it may touch hearts, even hearts untouched by the sufferings of the poor and lowly. And above all, let us pray. I pray for you and for Armenia,” Pope Francis noted.