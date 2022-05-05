Covid-related restrictions for entering Armenia lifted

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan stated at the cabinet sitting today that according to the changes made in the decision on quarantine the Covid-related requirements for entering the country will be lifted from May 1.

“Since the situation with coronavirus pandemic has been stabilized and the tempos of the spread of the pandemic reduced in world, we have decided to lift some restrictions. The requirement to submit a PCR rapid diagnostic test and vaccination certificate when entering the country through land border and checkpoints in airports has been removed.

The restrictions in the penitentiaries and armed forces on visits and holiday leaves have been removed.

The requirements to keep 1.5 meters distance during events in schools, pre-school establishments and other places and to provide employers with a PCR test every 7 days or vaccination certificate have been lifted,” Anahit Avanesyan said.