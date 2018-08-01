809 views

Armenian PM calls a rally on August 17


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called his supporters today to gather for a rally at 18:30 on August 17 in Republic Square, Yerevan.

The head of the government has noted that the rally will be timed to the first 100 days of his term.

“We are going to have an important conversation about what has happened in Armenia in the last 100 days and what will happen afterwards. We are going to talk about the measures the government has taken for abrupt economic growth and the concrete steps we plan to make to ensure it,” Pashinyan said in the video message he posted on his Facebook page.

The Armenian Prime Minister has added that the rally will also touch on the problems and challenges that the new government is working to overcome.

