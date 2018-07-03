Pashinyan the most mentioned and Sargsyan the most criticized in June ratings

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform MaxMonitor has mapped the online media coverage of the following Armenian political figures in June: Nikol Pashinyan, Serzh Sargsyan, Armen Sarkissian, Karen Karapetyan, Taron Margaryan, Robert Kocharyan, Vigen Sargsyan, Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Gagik Tsarukyan.
The review of 130 media websites in June 2018 shows that the trio of the most mentioned politicians is as follows:
1. Nikol Pashinyan: 17 703 mentions (May 2018: 29 790 mentions);
2. Serzh Sargsyan: 3 711 mentions (May 2018: 5 620 mentions);
3. Armen Sarkissian: 3 617 mentions (May 2018: 6 362 mentions).
MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am) and revealed certain qualitative indicators.
In June 2018 MaxMonitor specialists analyzed total 8 150 articles, which in some way covered the activity of the mentioned politicians.
You can view the share of positive, neutral and negative mentions for each of the listed politicians in the table below.
Politician
Positive
Neutral
Negative
Nikol Pashinyan
1326
3383
2
Serzh Sargsyan
45
879
76
Armen Sarkissian
493
427
1
Taron Margaryan
70
244
20
Ararat Mirzoyan
65
249
2
Robert Kocharyan
1
247
58
Karen Karapetyan
1
262
4
Gagik Tsarukyan
33
115
0
Levon Ter-Petrosyan
6
138
3
Vigen Sargsyan (did not receive mentions in the online media outlets analyzed by MaxMonitor in June 2018)
-
-
-
Only two articles contained negative undertones regarding Nikol Pashinyan in June. One article claims that Nikol Pashinyan is abusing the administrative resource of the legislative authority and the other remarks that the Prime Minister seems to be neglecting foreign policy due to the focus on the fight against corruption.
The majority of negative mentions of Serzh Sargsyan is mainly related to the recent cases opened by the Armenian National Security Service. The press writes that the former President was aware of abuses perpetrated by disgraced General Manvel Grigoryan and various criminal figures and prohibited certain business people from operating in Armenia. The second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan also received negative mentions in this context.
