Pashinyan the most mentioned and Sargsyan the most criticized in June ratings

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform MaxMonitor has mapped the online media coverage of the following Armenian political figures in June: Nikol Pashinyan, Serzh Sargsyan, Armen Sarkissian, Karen Karapetyan, Taron Margaryan, Robert Kocharyan, Vigen Sargsyan, Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Gagik Tsarukyan.

The review of 130 media websites in June 2018 shows that the trio of the most mentioned politicians is as follows:

1. Nikol Pashinyan: 17 703 mentions (May 2018: 29 790 mentions);

2. Serzh Sargsyan: 3 711 mentions (May 2018: 5 620 mentions);

3. Armen Sarkissian: 3 617 mentions (May 2018: 6 362 mentions).

Photo: Mediamax

MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am) and revealed certain qualitative indicators.

In June 2018 MaxMonitor specialists analyzed total 8 150 articles, which in some way covered the activity of the mentioned politicians.

You can view the share of positive, neutral and negative mentions for each of the listed politicians in the table below.

Politician Positive Neutral Negative Nikol Pashinyan 1326 3383 2 Serzh Sargsyan 45 879 76 Armen Sarkissian 493 427 1 Taron Margaryan 70 244 20 Ararat Mirzoyan 65 249 2 Robert Kocharyan 1 247 58 Karen Karapetyan 1 262 4 Gagik Tsarukyan 33 115 0 Levon Ter-Petrosyan 6 138 3 Vigen Sargsyan (did not receive mentions in the online media outlets analyzed by MaxMonitor in June 2018) - - -

Only two articles contained negative undertones regarding Nikol Pashinyan in June. One article claims that Nikol Pashinyan is abusing the administrative resource of the legislative authority and the other remarks that the Prime Minister seems to be neglecting foreign policy due to the focus on the fight against corruption.

The majority of negative mentions of Serzh Sargsyan is mainly related to the recent cases opened by the Armenian National Security Service. The press writes that the former President was aware of abuses perpetrated by disgraced General Manvel Grigoryan and various criminal figures and prohibited certain business people from operating in Armenia. The second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan also received negative mentions in this context.

Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform.