Gagik Tsarukyan’s Chief Security Officer detained



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Gagik Tsarukyan’s Chief Security Officer Eduard Babayan has been detained.

The information was approved by Sona Truzyan, Adviser to Armenian Investigative Committee’s Chair.

 

Eduard Babayan was detained pursuant to Article 112 of Criminal Code of Armenia on infliction of willful heavy damage to health.

