Israel’s experience, drones and Armenia’s future

Armenia’s capital Yerevan is hosting the International Conference in Nonlinear Problems in Aviation and Aerospace (ICNPAA World Congress 2018).
Researchers from leading international institutes, Armenian scientists and representatives of the industry have gathered at American University of Armenia on July 3 to hear about mathematical problems in engineering, aerospace and science and modern scientific solutions. The conference is expected to end on July 6.
ICNPAA in Armenia: New opportunities for local scientists
ICNPAA has been brought to Armenia by Director for Intelligent Robotics Lab at University of Illinois, Professor Naira Hovakimyan, who also performs as Organizer and General Co-Chair of the conference.
Professor Hovakimyan has told Mediamax that she came up with the idea to invite the conference to Armenia after the April war of 2016, during which Azerbaijan used unmanned aerial vehicles against Artsakh.
“I thought we should organize conferences that would facilitate cooperation between Armenian and foreign scientists and advance studies on UAVs,” she said.
Naira Hovakimyan believes that hosting scientific conferences is a must for Armenia because the visiting scientists get acquainted with Armenia and become interested in collaborating with local colleagues.
Photo: Mediamax
“We can show the world we want to engage and take active participation in conferences. We should make it possible for scientists to spend a creative vacation in Armenia and do research in architecture and engineering laboratories. We have to build a creative environment for visiting scientists,” she said.
Organizer and General Chair of ICNPAA, Professor Seenith Siva knows that many Armenians work in the quickly developing field of STEM, which is an important topic in the conference.
Photo: Mediamax
“This conference can lead to many instances of collaborations between Armenian and foreign scientists. We expect it to be particularly productive for researches in science and architecture. This will facilitate cooperation between scientists of different disciplines and between science and industry. Armenia should focus on this area, as there are many scholarships that young Armenian scientists can win to become competitive abroad,” he said.
Head of Cooperative Autonomous SYstems (CASY) Lab at Israel Institute of Technology (Technion), ICNPAA speaker, Professor Tal Shiva has told Mediamax that similar conferences are a great opportunity for Armenian scientists to learn about achievements of global science and exchange knowledge and experience with foreign colleagues.
Photo: Mediamax
According to Tal Shima, leading Israeli scientists and Technion in particular can offer Armenia their expertise in building UAVs.
“Our institute will be happy to welcome Armenian students and researches and work with them.
Some Armenian scientists are among the best in the world, and Armenia should invest in science, making universities and quality academic education more accessible for young people. You simply need people and their resources.”
UAV production: importance of scientific base
Naira Hovakimyan attached importance to the development of this direction based on several circumstances: “During the Soviet times Armenia traditionally had centers for space and aviation research. Certain aspects have been preserved. It is especially relevant now, when Armenia is in a relative ceasefire. It is essential that young people together with scientific and research organizations think deeply on how to perform research with modern methods, keeping up with the scientific achievement around the world.”
Naira Hovakimyan remarked that on the one hand Armenia is forming a new military industry, and on the other hand several small companies are involved in UAV production.
“The best option is performing experiments and production based on science and proper scientific methods. National University of Architecture and Construction of Armenia has a modern laboratory, which doesn’t at all fall behind world’s leading laboratories in terms of technologies. So the country should aim at using similar labs and conference opportunities, involving scientists of different generations to be able to connect the science with practice.”
According to Naira Hovakimyan, as in all post-Soviet countries, science and production were developing separately in Armenia and this poses a problem even today. Producers of UAVs in Armenia don’t trust science and think that it is better to rely on experiments, while scientists are more engaged in theory. Meanwhile science develops in accordance with the production issues in many other countries of the world.
“The distance from science to UAV flight equals to 0 second. We do everything through close cooperation, while systems are divided in Armenia, and this historic mistake is still affecting the country. When I talk to representatives of new companies, I feel that they are not quite aware of the latest developments in science, thus they can’t value the role of science in practice. For instance, if you read my articles, you will not probably notice at first the link between science and performing flights, while those theories and proofs make the base of UAV operation. People in Armenia believe that mathematics doesn’t have anything to do with experiments. Nonetheless, the reality is different, and Armenia needs to hold more and more conferences to fill that gap,” Naira Hovakimyan asserts.
Marie Taryan
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.