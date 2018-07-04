Israel’s experience, drones and Armenia’s future

Armenia’s capital Yerevan is hosting the International Conference in Nonlinear Problems in Aviation and Aerospace (ICNPAA World Congress 2018).



Researchers from leading international institutes, Armenian scientists and representatives of the industry have gathered at American University of Armenia on July 3 to hear about mathematical problems in engineering, aerospace and science and modern scientific solutions. The conference is expected to end on July 6.



ICNPAA in Armenia: New opportunities for local scientists



ICNPAA has been brought to Armenia by Director for Intelligent Robotics Lab at University of Illinois, Professor Naira Hovakimyan, who also performs as Organizer and General Co-Chair of the conference.





