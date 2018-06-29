Yerevan to host Conference in Nonlinear Problems in Aviation and Aerospace

Yerevan/Mediamax/. On July 3-6 Yerevan will host International Conference in Nonlinear Problems in Aviation and Aerospace (ICNPAA World Congress 2018).

The conference of ICNPAA will be held at American University of Armenia (AUA) and its College of Science and Engineering.

The organizers noted that this international forum will extend scholarly cooperation and collaboration, encouraging the dissemination of ideas and information.

“Mathematical Problems in Engineering, Aerospace and Science have stimulated cooperation among scientists from a variety of disciplines. Developments in computer technology have additionally allowed for solutions of mathematical problems.

The conference will have a pool of active researchers, with a proper balance between academia and industry, as well as between senior and junior researchers, including graduate students and post-doctoral fellows. It is anticipated that such a balance will provide both senior and junior researchers an opportunity to interact and to have a wider picture of recent advances in their respective fields.

The conference, especially, enables the setting up of new interdisciplinary research directions among its participants by establishing links with world renowned researchers, making possible joint international projects that will no doubt bring about fresh and innovative ideas and technologies in engineering, aerospace and sciences,” the statement of the organizers reads.