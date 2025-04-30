Pashinyan and Georgian president discuss regional developments

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated today that "relations with Georgia have been raised to the level of strategic partnership.”

He said this while hosting Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili, who is in Armenia on an official visit.

“You know how much we value our bilateral relations with Georgia. We have already raised our relations to the level of strategic partnership. I think this is a step that expresses our long-term intentions. Georgia and Armenia have common interests, and we should build our relations on those interests,” Nikol Pashinyan said, adding that, those interests also fit into the context of the interests of the long-term development of the region.

The government’s press office said that Mikheil Kavelashvili, in turn, said that relations between the two countries should deepen and develop.

“The Georgian President noted that everything must be done to turn the South Caucasus into a powerful region. Mikheil Kavelashvili welcomed the agreement reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the peace treaty, and expressed hope that it will be signed soon and lasting peace and stability will be established in the region. The interlocutors also touched upon the developments taking place in the region,” the government’s news release reads.