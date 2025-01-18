Iran’s president opposes the presence of “extra-regional forces”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow today that all regional issues should be addressed by regional countries.

“Our Supreme Leader and we all believe that all regional problems should be only be resolved through agreements among regional parties. We believe that the presence of extra-regional forces in our region can only aggravate and destabilize the situation. Naturally, our interaction with you will shed light on all the problems in our region,” the Kremlin press service quoted the Iranian president as saying.