Baku discusses “safe and dignified return to Western Azerbaijan”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Public hearings organized by the “Initiative Group for Return to Western Azerbaijan” are being held in the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Azertac news agency reports that deputies, scientists and researchers, heads of media outlets are participating in the hearings on “Safe and Dignified Return to Western Azerbaijan.”

Aziz Alakbarli, member of parliament and chairman of the board of “Community of Western Azerbaijan” and head of “Initiative Group for Return to Western Azerbaijan,” noted that five public hearings were held in the parliament in 2023.

Ali Huseynli, chairman of the Law Policy and State-Building Committee of the Azerbaijani parliament, said that “much has been done over the past two years in connection with Western Azerbaijan,” which can be compared to the work “done by the Armenian lobby over the past 200 years.”