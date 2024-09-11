Pashinyan has no wish to stalemate the peace process

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "the agreed part of the peace agreement includes a provision on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

“We propose to take what is now agreed, sign it, have a fundamental document, and then continue discussion of the rest of the issues.

It is very important to lay the foundation or not to reject the foundation that has already been laid as a result of several years of negotiations. I hope that in the near future we will have an opportunity to sign the agreed part of the peace treaty and continue negotiations to address the remaining issues. No countries regulate their relations with a single agreement,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the opening of the Yerevan Dialogue forum.

At the same time, he noted that “there is nothing in the Armenian constitution that is attributed to it.”

“However, we see territorial claims toward Armenia in the Constitution of Azerbaijan, but we do not raise this issue not to lead the peace process to a deadlock,” Nikol Pashinyan said.