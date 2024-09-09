Armenia ready to sign the agreed text “a minute earlier” - Mediamax.am

Armenia ready to sign the agreed text “a minute earlier”


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today that “there is a real opportunity to sign the peace agreement in a short period of time and open a page of long-term peace and stability in the South Caucasus.”

“Of the 16 provisions of the peace treaty, 13 have been fully agreed, three - partially. It turns out that technically and practically the entire text has been agreed from beginning to end, and our proposal was to sign what has been agreed upon during this time,” Ararat Mirzoyan said during a press conference with Xavier Bettel, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

 

He noted that there are no disagreements over the text.

 

“Sometimes the Azerbaijani side tries to include other preconditions and issues in the peace process, while our approach is to sign the agreed text a day earlier, minutes earlier.”



