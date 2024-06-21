Blinken says peace agreement should be concluded “without delay” - Mediamax.am

254 views

Blinken says peace agreement should be concluded “without delay”


Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“The Secretary recognized ongoing progress by Armenia and Azerbaijan toward a peace agreement and underscored the significance of concluding an agreement without delay. He reiterated the United States remains willing to support further engagement in any way useful to the parties.

 

Emphasizing the importance of the U.S.-Azerbaijan bilateral relationship, the Secretary highlighted constructive cooperation with Azerbaijan on our shared climate and energy goals, adding the United States was committed to helping make COP29 a success. He called for a renewed and stronger bilateral relationship between the United States and Azerbaijan.

 

He again urged Azerbaijan to adhere to its international human rights obligations and commitments and releasing all those unjustly detained. He called on Azerbaijan to do so expeditiously”, U.S. Department of State informs.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Region | June 21, 2024 07:45
Blinken says peace agreement should be concluded “without delay”

Foreign Policy | June 20, 2024 16:06
ECRI says Artsakh Armenians fled as a result of Azerbaijan’s military operation

Nagorno Karabakh | June 20, 2024 13:17
Azerbaijan builds tunnels on Stepanakert-Shushi-Lachin highway
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2024