Galuzin and Akcapar “compared views on the situation in the South Caucasus”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and his Turkish counterpart Burak Akcapar “compared views on the situation in the South Caucasus” at a meeting in Ankara.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a news release that they “emphasized the importance of the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani ties and assistance to this, first of all, within the framework of regional formats.”

“Some aspects of the Russian-Turkish agenda were touched upon in the perspective of further joint steps to deepen cooperation and constructive dialogue between Moscow and Ankara,” the news release read.

Mediamax notes that last week Burak Akcapar discussed the situation in the South Caucasus in Washington at a meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell.