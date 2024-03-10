US and Turkey disccus peace in the South Caucasus - Mediamax.am

US and Turkey disccus peace in the South Caucasus


Yerevan /Mediamax/. U. S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar disccused peace in the South Caucasus.

“They discussed ways to further enhance U.S.-Türkiye strategic cooperation on regional and global priorities.  The two focused on economic cooperation in Central Asia, peace in the South Caucasus, and other opportunities to work together in Asia and beyond”, U.S. Department of State informed.

 

“Very excited about the direction of the relationship”, Kurt Campbell commented on his X account after the meeting.

