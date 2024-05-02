US to continue supporting defense reforms in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Minister of Defense of Armenia, Suren Papikyan, and the U.S. Ambassador to Armenia, Kristina Kvien discussed today the current state of cooperation between Armenia and the United States in the defense field, as well as future development prospects.

“The American side expressed readiness to continue supporting the defense reforms being implemented in Armenia.

The meeting also addressed issues related to regional security,” the Ministry of Defense said in a news release.