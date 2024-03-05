Mikhail Mishustin to hold talks in Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will pay a two-day visit to Azerbaijan today.

Mikhail Mishustin is scheduled to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and hold talks with Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the Russian government’s press service said in a news release.

During the meetings a set of issues on developing Russian-Azerbaijani trade and economic cooperation will be discussed. Emphasis will be placed on advancing joint energy, transport, and other projects in the industrial sector.