“They won’t forgive us for this, they won’t leave us alone,” Aliyev states

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev believes that the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia “should come off the international agenda.”

“The importance of this issue is artificially inflated. Armenia’s patrons want to discuss this issue, they want to make their efforts. First, in order to be a mediator, you have to be at least outwardly neutral. We know what is in your soul. But you should at least outwardly observe diplomatic rules. We do not need a mediator in this matter. We have resolved our issue. It was we who initiated the signing of the peace treaty with Armenia. We are also the authors of the five well-known principles. We also wrote the text of the peace treaty and sent it to the Armenian side. If Armenia is willing to comply with the norms of international law, the treaty will be signed. If it does not want to, if it again makes unfounded claims against us, this treaty will not be signed, but nothing will change for Azerbaijan. We must be ready for the challenges facing us, dirty policy carried out against us,” Aliyev said, delivering an inaugural speech on February 14.

“We are in a region where such forces united against us that are looking for any opportunity to harm us. I have said it before - we have moved such rocks that were considered unshakable and we will not be forgiven and we must be aware of that. If anyone thinks that we will be forgiven, they are wrong. We must be ready, we must be mobilized,” Aliyev stated.

“If someone thinks that we should look for a family elsewhere, I can say that they are not waiting for us and they are not hiding it anymore. If in previous years, particularly during the occupation, they tried to lure us with certain promises to mislead us, today these masks have been torn off and the dividing lines are clearly visible. Today we can clearly see these dividing lines even in the South Caucasus, where there are only three countries. In that case, should we bow down to those who are unwilling to accept us? It won’t happen! Our family is the Turkic world. We feel ourselves perfectly well. We have brotherly relations with all member countries of the Organization of Turkic States, and our policy is to strengthen the Organization of Turkic States. It is a big geography, big territory, big military force, big economy, natural resources, transportation routes, young population, growing population, and we are peoples of the same kind, of the same roots. Can there be a unity stronger than that? Of course not! We must work together to make the Organization of Turkic States become an important actor and a center of power in the global arena. Only together we can achieve this,” Aliyev said.