Armenia’s SCS: Crossroad of Peace may connect Gulfs, Black and Caspian Seas

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary of Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said that "Crossroad of Peace has great potential in terms of effectively connecting the Gulfs, Black and Caspian Seas.”

“Armenia is really interested in promoting inclusive regional and cross-border relations in the South Caucasus. “Crossroads of Peace” project is aimed at the development of communication between Armenia and neighboring countries. It will bring huge economic, social and political benefits to all the countries of the region.

Armenia wants to establish peace in the region, and we are firmly committed to the peace agenda and are interested in signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan,” the Secretary of the Security Council said at the fall session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly held in Yerevan.

He noted that, despite all the difficulties that Armenia is facing today, “the Republic of Armenia is ready to work with international partners to bring peace and development to the region.”

“Armenia has shown its international partners that it is diversifying its foreign and security policy. In this context, Armenia attaches key importance to partnership with Western and Asian countries,” Grigoryan said.