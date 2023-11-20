Armenia’s SCS: Crossroad of Peace may connect Gulfs, Black and Caspian Seas - Mediamax.am

974 views

Armenia’s SCS: Crossroad of Peace may connect Gulfs, Black and Caspian Seas


Photo: The Security Council office


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary of Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said that "Crossroad of Peace has great potential in terms of effectively connecting the Gulfs, Black and Caspian Seas.”

“Armenia is really interested in promoting inclusive regional and cross-border relations in the South Caucasus. “Crossroads of Peace” project is aimed at the development of communication between Armenia and neighboring countries. It will bring huge economic, social and political benefits to all the countries of the region.

 

Armenia wants to establish peace in the region, and we are firmly committed to the peace agenda and are interested in signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan,” the Secretary of the Security Council said at the fall session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly held in Yerevan.

 

He noted that, despite all the difficulties that Armenia is facing today, “the Republic of Armenia is ready to work with international partners to bring peace and development to the region.”

 

“Armenia has shown its international partners that it is diversifying its foreign and security policy. In this context, Armenia attaches key importance to partnership with Western and Asian countries,” Grigoryan said.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | November 20, 2023 14:13
Armenia, EU sign agreement on status of EUMA

Foreign Policy | November 20, 2023 13:53
Yerevan asks CSTO to remove from agenda the document on providing aid to Armenia

Region | November 20, 2023 11:48
Armenia’s SCS: Crossroad of Peace may connect Gulfs, Black and Caspian Seas
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023