Pashinyan says key principles on peace agreed on

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "three key principles on peace and normalization of relations with Azerbaijan have been agreed upon.”

“If the parties remain committed to those agreed principles, the signing of the agreement on peace and normalization of relations becomes realistic.

“The first principle is to recognize the territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan. The 29,800km² and 86,600km², taken from the latest encyclopedias of the Soviet Union, where the records about the territories of the Armenian SSR and the Azerbaijani SSR are enshrined, have become the subject of speculation. It says the Republic of Armenia is 29,800 km² and the Republic of Azerbaijan - 86,600 km²,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the 2024 state budget draft discussions at the parliament’s standing committees.

He noted that the second principle is the delimitation of the borders based on the Alma-Ata agreement and the third is the opening of regional communications based on the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the parties, which should operate on the basis of reciprocity and equality.

“Each of the parties should provide customs control on the border in its territory, as well as ensure the safety of communications,” the Armenian premier said.

Nikol Pashinyan expressed hope that the Armenia-Turkey border will soon be open for citizens of third countries and holders of diplomatic passports.

“We have done significant work in terms of infrastructure. We have upgraded the Margara checkpoint and we hope that these agreements will be implemented,” he concluded.