EU mission’s operating base opens in Ijevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The new Forward Operating Base of EUMA opened in Ijevan.

The EU Delegation to Armenia reports that the base will make it possible to monitor the border areas with Azerbaijan in Tavush region of Armenia.

Head of EU Delegation to Armenia Ambassador Vassilis Maragos, Head of EUMA Markus Ritter, Deputy Defense Minister Hrachya Sargsyan and Governor of Tavush Hayk Ghalumyan attended the opening event.