Peskov: Armenian-U.S. exercise does not contribute to stabilization in the region

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian president’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated today that "the Armenian-U.S. joint exercise will not contribute to the stabilization of the situation in the region.”
“In this situation, the conduction of such exercise will not contribute to the stabilization of the situation, in any case, it will not contribute to the strengthening of the atmosphere of mutual trust in the region,” TASS reports that Peskov said this, commenting on the statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about the aggravation of the situation in the region.
He noted that Russia remains the security guarantor in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict zone.
“Russia continues to perform its functions as a security guarantor and its meticulous, consistent, constructive work with both Yerevan and Baku.”
