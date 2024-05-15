Alen Simonyan to meet with the speaker of Azerbaijani parliament

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The delegation headed by the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, will be in Geneva on a working visit on May 15-18.

Armenian parliament’s press service reports that within the framework of the visit a meeting between Alen Simonyan and the speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova is expected on May 16.

In Geneva Alen Simonyan will participate in the meeting of the Preparatory Committee for the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments.