Alen Simonyan to meet with the speaker of Azerbaijani parliament

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The delegation headed by the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, will be in Geneva on a working visit on May 15-18.
Armenian parliament’s press service reports that within the framework of the visit a meeting between Alen Simonyan and the speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova is expected on May 16.
In Geneva Alen Simonyan will participate in the meeting of the Preparatory Committee for the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.