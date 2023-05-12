Azerbaijan to increase defense spending in 2023 state budget

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today that funding for the defense sector will be increased while reviewing the parameters of the 2023 state budget.

“After the second Karabakh war, we did not stop, on the contrary, we are moving forward. Additions will be introduced in this year’s state budget, a considerable part of additional spending will be allocated for defense purposes. Why? Because we must always be ready. Threats are increasing, the danger is increasing, and we must be able to overcome any threat,” Aliyev said in his address to the nation from Shushi.

“The Azerbaijani army is among the strongest armies in the world both in terms of weapons and combat readiness,” he said.

Azerbaijan’s defense budget for 2023 is over $ 3.1 billion, or 16% of the state budget spending.