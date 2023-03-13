Israel’s ex-premier warns Iran against confrontation with Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert said that “Iran needs to think carefully before engaging in any confrontation with Azerbaijan.”

“The Azerbaijani army has demonstrated its strength over the past few years, and I think that the Iranians should be very careful before starting any kind of confrontation with Azerbaijan. We must do everything in our power to join forces with Azerbaijan to defend ourselves against aggression from Iran,” Trend cited Olmert, who took part in the Global Baku Forum, as saying.