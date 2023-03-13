Azerbaijan accuses Iran of provocation

Yerevan. /Mediamax/. Iran’s ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on March 11, where he was handed a note of protest in connection with the flight of an Iranian military aircraft near the borders of Azerbaijan.

The joint statement of Azerbaijani Foreign Affairs and Defense Ministries states that “the flight of a military aircraft for more than half an hour near the liberated territories of Azerbaijan is a provocation and unfriendly behavior towards Azerbaijan.”

“We strongly condemn the Iranian side for such a provocative step and urge them to provide appropriate explanations and refrain from such provocations in the future,” the statement runs.