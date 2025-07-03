“International partners present proposals on lifting the blockade”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ani Badalyan said that various international partners regularly present proposals on unblocking transport infrastructure between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

She made this comment in response to reports that the U.S. has submitted proposals on restoring transport links between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Unblocking transport infrastructure in the South Caucasus has been and remains a key priority for Armenia. Armenia has put forward its vision for regional connectivity – the “Crossroads of Peace” initiative – which has already received positive feedback from a number of international partners. Moreover, Armenia has proposed a number of solutions consistent with that initiative that can be acceptable to all parties involved.

At the same time, various international partners periodically present their ideas on the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, including proposals for the unblocking of transport infrastructure between the two countries. Discussions with all interested parties are ongoing aimed at achieving beneficial outcomes that unlock the region’s cross-border potential,” Badalyan said.