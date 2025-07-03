Armenia expresses desire to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Republic of Armenia has expressed its desire to become a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

“Sharing the founding principles of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, namely, territorial integrity, non-use of force, and inviolability of borders, the Republic of Armenia has expressed desire to become a member of the SCO,” the official Telegram channel of the Armenian Foreign Ministry says.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was established in 2001.

The organization has 10 members: Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, India, Iran, and Belarus. The summit of the heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will be held in China in late August-early September 2025.