Armenia expresses desire to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization - Mediamax.am

Armenia expresses desire to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Republic of Armenia has expressed its desire to become a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

“Sharing the founding principles of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, namely, territorial integrity, non-use of force, and inviolability of borders, the Republic of Armenia has expressed desire to become a member of the SCO,” the official Telegram channel of the Armenian Foreign Ministry says.

 

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was established in 2001.

 

The organization has 10 members: Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, India, Iran, and Belarus. The summit of the heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will be held in China in late August-early September 2025.

