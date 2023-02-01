Orban wants to learn from Aliyev “how to become more successful in the international arena”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he “must learn from Ilham Aliyev how to become more successful in the international arena.”

Azerbaijani media report that speaking at an official dinner in the honor of the president of Azerbaijan in Budapest, the Hungarian premier, in particular, said:

“Azerbaijan borders Iran in the south and Russia in the north. Hungary borders Germany in the west and Russia in the east. We know how difficult it is to manage the people in such a difficult situation. It helped us a lot in strengthening our friendship. We understand each other in foreign policy. Over the past ten years, I have learned a lot from President Aliyev – how to govern a country well in an extremely difficult environment. Unfortunately, I could not take all of his knowledge, because we are prone to radicalism, and he is a politician known for more moderate views. I have to learn from him how to become more successful in the international arena in a moderate way.”