Azerbaijani president describes EU’s actions as “a fraud”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev described the sending of a new EU civilian mission to Armenia without Baku’s consent as “a fraud”.

In an interview with Azerbaijani TV channels on January 10, Aliyev reminded that the sending of an EU mission of 40 people to Armenia for a period of two months was agreed upon at a quadripartite meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, the European Council and France in Prague on October 6, 2022.

Azerbaijani president said that later the EU violated the reached agreements by adopting a decision on sending a new mission without agreeing it with Baku after the mandate of the previous one expired on December 19.

“For some reason, the agreement was violated, which, of course, is extremely disappointing, because we are serious people. If something was agreed upon, even verbally, these agreements must be observed,” Aliyev stressed.

He noted that sending a new EU mission to Armenia would not improve the security of the region and would have a negative impact on the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations under the auspices of the EU.

The Azerbaijani president said that Baku sees the United States and Russia as platforms for negotiations with Armenia.

“France isolated itself from the process. Only the United States and Russia remain,” Aliyev said, adding that the European Union can also become such a platform, “if it behaves honestly.”