Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia to meet in Ankara

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A trilateral meeting of the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia will take place today in Ankara.
Azerbaijani media report that during the meeting the sides will exchange views on the development of cooperation in a trilateral format, ensuring the security of regional projects and touch upon other issues of mutual interest.
