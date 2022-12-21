Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia to meet in Ankara - Mediamax.am

487 views

Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia to meet in Ankara


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. A trilateral meeting of the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia will take place today in Ankara.

Azerbaijani media report that during the meeting the sides will exchange views on the development of cooperation in a trilateral format, ensuring the security of regional projects and touch upon other issues of mutual interest.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Region | December 21, 2022 10:06
Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia to meet in Ankara

Dual education | December 20, 2022 18:02
Dual education: Learning by doing

Special File | December 21, 2022 00:07
Alma-Ata Declaration and what Ter-Petrosyan said about autonomies
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022