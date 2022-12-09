Turkey and Armenia may start cargo flights

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia and Turkey may start direct cargo flights before the end of the year.

Hurriyet Daily News wrote today about it citing Turkish officials who wanted to stay anonymous.

The daily writes that the “second phase” of normalization of ties between Turkey and Armenia has started, which includes also the opening of the Alican Border Crossing, which has been closed since April 1993.

To open the Alican Border Crossing it is necessary to repair the 128-meter-long bridge connecting the two banks of Araks River.

The paper’s sources said talks to repair the bridge started a few weeks ago.

Hurriyet Daily News also writes that the third phase of the normalization process will be the talks on starting direct trade between the two countries.

“Technical works have already started on that, too,” the paper’s sources added.