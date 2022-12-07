Vice PMs of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia discuss railway construction

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The 11th meeting of the trilateral task group was held in Moscow on December 6 co-chaired by the Vice Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia Shahin Mustafayev, Mher Grigoryan and Alexey Overchuk.

The news release issued by the press service of the Armenian vice premier says:

“The parties noted the positive role of the Russian Federation in the efforts to normalize relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, as well as to unblock economic and transport ties between them.

During the meeting, issues on the construction of the railway, development of railway communication and the organization of transportation between the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation were discussed.

The parties will continue to work on the implementation of the trilateral statements of the leaders of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation regarding the unblocking of transport and economic ties in the region.”